Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal turns 36 today. Born on June 3, 1986, Nadal has won 21 Grand Slam men's singles titles, the most in history, including a record 13 French Open titles. He is eyeing his 14th title at Roland Garros, with a semi-final clash against Alexander Zverev in French Open 2022. Fans are rooting for Rafa to emerge victorious in the tournament especially after he defeated Serbian tennis ace, Novak Djokovic, convincingly in the ongoing tournament. The celebrations continue on Rafael Nadal's 36th birthday, with fans and supporters wishing him with sweetest birthday greetings and messages on Twitter. This is why we bring a bunch of Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal images and HD wallpapers to celebrate the day.

Happy Birthday, Rafael Nadal

Happy 36th birthday Rafael Nadal!!! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tD2qz2Vx2G — Luigi Gatto (@gigicat7_) June 2, 2022

Happy 36th Birthday Nadal

Happy 36th birthday, Rafa! 🥳 Join us in wishing @RafaelNadal a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/uqzoaNp9Fa — Rafael Nadal Fans (@RafaelNadalFC) June 2, 2022

Sweet Birthday Wish

Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the whole wide world @RafaelNadal ♥️ wishing you a beautiful day with good health and happiness FOREVER 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/mmWlOtBBxn — Huda⁦⁦⁦⁦⁦ ➋➊ (@HuudaNadal) June 2, 2022

Hahahha Cute

Happy birthday to the one and only @RafaelNadal 🥳 Thank you for everything you keep showing on and off the court. Your values are the reason why you receive so much support everywhere around the globe. Thanks for being who you are Rafa ! Have a great day ! pic.twitter.com/maP16d0e0Z — Not Rafael Nadal 🇫🇷 (@RaphaelDabadie) June 3, 2022

Birthday Greeting for Nadal

Happy birthday to the one-and-only 21x Grand Slam champion - @RafaelNadal! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/aopY42tWJ2 — Tennis Channel International (@TennisChanneli) June 3, 2022

Happy Birthday, Champ

Birthday wishes Rafa Wishing you good health and happiness @RafaelNadal ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/4cTymIjKuh — KAKAROT (@Kakarot0010) June 3, 2022

We Wish a Very Happy Birthday

Happy Birthday @RafaelNadal. Wishing you all the best on your special day, for there is nobody more worthy of it than you, champ. A very happy birthday to you on behalf of all Rafans around the world.🥳🎊🎉🎈❤️🤗😘🇪🇸👑🕯 pic.twitter.com/87GZPElQEg — Z Tromp (@ztromp67) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)