Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal turns 36 today. Born on June 3, 1986, Nadal has won 21 Grand Slam men's singles titles, the most in history, including a record 13 French Open titles. He is eyeing his 14th title at Roland Garros, with a semi-final clash against Alexander Zverev in French Open 2022. Fans are rooting for Rafa to emerge victorious in the tournament especially after he defeated Serbian tennis ace, Novak Djokovic, convincingly in the ongoing tournament. The celebrations continue on Rafael Nadal's 36th birthday, with fans and supporters wishing him with sweetest birthday greetings and messages on Twitter. This is why we bring a bunch of Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal images and HD wallpapers to celebrate the day.

Happy Birthday, Rafael Nadal

Happy 36th Birthday Nadal

Sweet Birthday Wish

Hahahha Cute

Birthday Greeting for Nadal

Happy Birthday, Champ

We Wish a Very Happy Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)