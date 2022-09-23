Roger Federer will be retiring from the sport after Laver Cup 2022. The Swiss star warmed up for the competition by playing table tennis in a tuxedo before heading for the gala event. Federer is set to partner Rafael Nadal in the doubles event.

just a quick warmup before the gala 🏓 pic.twitter.com/U4udl8hKV4 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 22, 2022

