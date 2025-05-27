A bizarre incident was spotted during the Junior Davis Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan. Playing in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, India’s Prakash Sarran and Tavish Pahwa won their singles matches in the super tie-break, securing a dominant win for the team. After the loss, a Pakistani player is seen shaking hands in an unsportsmanlike manner with an Indian player. The Pakistani U16 player appeared to be frustrated and slammed his hands on the extended hands of the Indian player, instead of doing it properly. He repeated the action once again and made contact only to abruptly shake off the Indian player's hand in a disrespectful gesture. Fans were not pleased to see his attitude and the video went viral on social media. Sumit Nagal Knocked Out in Second Round of French Open 2025 Qualifiers; Indian Tennis Star Loses 2–6, 4–6 to Austria's Jurij Rodionov.

Pakistan Tennis Player Makes Unpleasant Handshake With Indian Opponent

🇮🇳 India - 🇵🇰 Pakistan Handshake Drama at the Junior Davis Cup in Kazakhstan India beat Pakistan 2-0 pic.twitter.com/mI85JBETCo — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) May 27, 2025

