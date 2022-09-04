The tennis legend Serena Williams' career came to an end after she announced her retirement following the US Open 2022 loss against Ajla Tomljanovic. The 23-time Grand Slam winner earlier announced that she would retire after the season's last major event. Her colleague Petra Kvitova shared a heartfelt tribute on Twitter to honour the legacy of Serena.

See Kvitova's Post about Serena:

You set the standard, then you raised the bar. You inspired us, you challenged us, you made us stronger. Thank you @serenawilliams - for everything you did for our sport. Tennis sure won’t be the same without you ❤️ #legend #ThankYouSerena pic.twitter.com/3HQIFcdXeV — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) September 3, 2022

