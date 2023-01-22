With an eye on quarterfinals berth, Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on Jannik Sinner in the fourth round match of the Australian Open 2023 men's singles competition on Sunday, January 22. The match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena and will start at approximately 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this contest on the SonyLIV app and website.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming and Telecast

The temperatures are soaring in Melbourne with intense battles on the cards in the 4th Round of Men’s Singles 🔥 Which of these superstars will make it to the quarterfinals of #AO2023? 🤔🍿#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/ehzAo9eRie — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)