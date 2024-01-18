India's tennis star Sumit Nagal went on to visit the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and also played cricket before his second-round match in the Australian Open 2024. The video of which has been shared by the official social media page of the Australian Open. In the video, Sumit Nagal mentioned that he has played cricket for many hours and will be wearing the protective gear of the cricket for the first time. Sumit Nagal went on to play some shots here and there in the nets of the MCG. Former Indian Tennis Star Somdev Devvarman Sends Best Wishes For Sumit Nagal Ahead of His Australian Open 2024 Second Round Match Against Juncheng Shang (Watch Video)

