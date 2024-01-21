The Australian Open 2024 has so far been an exciting tournament with several scintillating results having taken place. And the action is not over yet. Day 8 (Sunday, January 21) has some mouth-watering fixtures in store for fans. Record 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will be in action against Adrian Mannarino in the fourth round. The fourth round also features Jannik Sinner taking on Karen Khachanov and Alex di Minaur facing Andrey Rublev. In women's singles, Coco Gauff would be aiming for a place in the quarterfinals when she takes on Magdalena Frech. Aryna Sabalenka is also set to be in action against Amanda Anisimova. Australian Open 2024 Day 7 Highlights Daily Round-Up and Match Results: Linda Noskova Knocks Out World No 1 Iga Swiatek; Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev Advance.

Australian Open 2024 Day 8 Men's Singles Schedule on January 21

Ticket to the quarterfinals hangs in the balance 🎾⚖️ Get ready for the intense battles of Men's Singles in Round 4️⃣ of #AO2024 🥵#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/SPNiZ2Hqrn — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2024

Australian Open 2024 Day 8 Women's Singles Schedule on January 21

Start your Sunday with some #AO2024 action 🤩🎾 Experience the harmony of teamwork and determination of dynamic doubles, from 5:30am onwards, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/LC4LGqk7WT — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2024

Australian Open 2024 Day 8 Doubles Schedule on January 21

The Women's Singles Round of 16 is going to be a nail-biting showdown 🎾 Who do you think will secure their quarter-final spot at #AO2024❓🥶#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/6bR39VAzxq — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)