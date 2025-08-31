The ace Tennis star Alexander Bublik is continuing his domination on serve throughout the US Open 2025. Till now, in the 2025 US Open, no one has been able to overcome his unreal serves. The player beat USA's Tommy Paul after five sets of tough close fights: 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-7(5), 6-1. The win in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium ensures a fourth-round battle for Alexander Bublik at Flushing Meadows for the first time in the US Open 2025. Alexander Bublik will have to face the current world number 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings, Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, next in the round of 16 clash. Novak Djokovic Battles Through Fitness Scare To Beat Cameron Norrie in US Open 2025, Sets Up Clash With Jan-Lennard Struff in Fourth Round.

Alexander Bublik Wins vs Tommy Paul, US Open 2025

It's that feeling of advancing for Alexander Bublik 😤 pic.twitter.com/Mqkt0RRClM — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 31, 2025

