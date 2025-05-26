Fourth seed Casper Ruud will be in action against local boy Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros Men's Singles. The Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas match will be played at Court Simonne-Mathieu on Monday, May 26, and start at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025, Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail live streaming viewing options for the French Open 2025 Roland Garros matches on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website, but will need subscriptions. French Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Starts With Easy Win; Olympics Champion Qinwen Zheng Advances to Second Round of Roland Garros.

Casper Ruud vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas, French Open 2025 Live

The big guns are out 💥 Defending champion Alcaraz is back on clay, joined by Sinner, Tsitsipas, and more on Day 2 of Roland Garros 🔥 Catch every thrilling moment, live on FanCode 📲#Tennis #FanCode #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Vfm1Lnpwdf — FanCode (@FanCode) May 26, 2025

