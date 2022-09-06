Carlos Alcaraz reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open after defeating 2014 champion Marin Cilic in the Round of 16 tie on Tuesday in New York. The 19-year-old Alcaraz edged a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory against Cilic. He will next face Jannik Sinner of Italy to book a spot in the semi-final.

Carlos after hours 😤 pic.twitter.com/hPrh26xgcZ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2022

