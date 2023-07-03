Venus Williams will be playing in the first round of the Wimbledon 2023 on Monday, July 3, 2023. Venus Williams will face Elina Svitolina in the first round. The match has a probable starting time of 6 pm Indian Standard Time IST. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Wimbledon 2023 in India. Fans will be able to watch Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina, Wimbledon 2023 match on Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD Channels. Meanwhile, the Disney+ Hotstar app will provide the live streaming of this game in India.

Venus Williams vs Elina Svitolina, Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming

A force to be reckoned with! 🔥@vijay_amritraj is all praises for the 19-year-old prodigy, @CocoGauff, for her incredible potential and determination to win the #Wimbledon2023! 👏🏻 Tune-in to #WimbledonOnStar Today | 3:30 PM onwards | SS2, SS Select & Disney+ Hotstar pic.twitter.com/QdA67iaAs2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 3, 2023

