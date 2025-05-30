Canadian Victoria Mboko will be up against China's Qinwen Zheng in the third round of the ongoing French Open 2025 Roland Garros Women's Singles on Friday, May 30. The Victoria Mboko vs Qinwen Zheng French Open 2025 Roland Garros clash is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Court Simonne Mathieu. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the Victoria Mboko vs Qinwen Zheng match can tune in to Sony Sports TV channels, as Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the French Open 2025 Roland Garros in India. Fans in India can also avail themselves of live streaming viewing options for the Victoria Mboko vs Qinwen Zheng French Open 2025 Roland Garros third round Women's Singles match on the SonyLIV and FanCode app and website. Coco Gauff Forgets Her Racquet at French Open 2025 Before First Round Victory Against Olivia Gadecki, Jokingly Blames It on Her Coach (Watch Video).

Victoria Mboko vs Qinwen Zheng French Open 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)