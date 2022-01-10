World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's Australian visa saga saw everything from sugar and spice including porn! Yes, the 'tussle' between Serbian tennis star and the Australian government turned 'exciting' when miscreants hacked into the system during Novak Djokovic's hearing against his visa cancellation to live stream pornographic content online. Yes, NSFW XXX porn images flooded the link along with loud music as Djokovic appealed against 'unfair' cancellation.

Journo Shares Screen Displaying Porn Content During Djokovic's Virtual Court Hearing

someone has taken over the court's microsoft teams broadcast for the novak djokovic hearing and is displaying porn pic.twitter.com/v9ZP5WtzU3 — Zac Crellin (@zacrellin) January 9, 2022

Pranksters hijack Djokovic's virtual court hearing to stream music and porn https://t.co/VrBKRfA2Xj pic.twitter.com/iGesGVJbvv — Reuters (@Reuters) January 10, 2022

