Former WWE wrestler 'The Great Khali' Dalip Singh Rana stunned a lot of people as he broke down after questions from the media about plans for his birthday, which is later this month (August 27). Khali was seen wiping his eyes as the former wrestler walked off when the cameramen asked him the question.

what made Khali Sir cry? pic.twitter.com/mrFKUTdM5A — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 12, 2022

