Watch Highlights of Virat Kohli's Batting

#OnThisDay in 2012: Virat Kohli scored 133* off 86 as India chased 321 in 36.4 overs (needed to chase under 40 overs to get the bonus point). Scored 44 off 15 v Malinga.

After this knock he became the ODI vice captain for the Asia Cup pic.twitter.com/sbhajhVaCz

— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 28, 2021