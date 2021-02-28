Watch Highlights of Virat Kohli's Batting
#OnThisDay in 2012: Virat Kohli scored 133* off 86 as India chased 321 in 36.4 overs (needed to chase under 40 overs to get the bonus point). Scored 44 off 15 v Malinga.
After this knock he became the ODI vice captain for the Asia Cup pic.twitter.com/sbhajhVaCz
— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) February 28, 2021
