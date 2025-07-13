On July 13, 2002, under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, the India national cricket team secured a historic victory after they defeated the England national cricket team in the final of the NatWest Trophy 2002 at Lord's. It was historic and memorable in Indian cricket, as their win inspired them to win titles outside their home after a long time. Talking about the match, England scored 325 runs. In response, India had a good start. However, things changed quickly when the visitors lost Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, and Rahul Dravid in quick succession. The young duo of Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh showed resilience and snatched a victory. On the 23rd anniversary of the memorable win, the BCCI shared a post on their social media. 'Height Toh Hai Hi Nahi' Mohammed Siraj Convinces Shubman Gill to Use DRS After Trapping Ollie Pope LBW , Review Turns Successful During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

On This Day India Won the NatWest Series 2002 Final

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2002 An iconic partnership between @YUVSTRONG12 & @MohammadKaif inspired #TeamIndia, led by @SGanguly99 to a victory as they beat England at Lord's to win the NatWest Series 🏆👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MbwdGLgUhD — BCCI (@BCCI) July 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)