Tiana Mangakahia, the Australia Women's Basketball star, has died at the age of 30, after a long fight with breast cancer. This development comes as a big blow to the Australian basketball community. Tiana Mangakahia was born in Queensland and represented the Southern Districts Spartans at the junior level. In 2011, she made her debut in the WNBL (Women's National Basketball League) before going to the United States, where she played at Syracuse University. In 2019, the basketball star was diagnosed with breast cancer and it returned once again in 2023, which led to an early retirement. The news of Tiana Mangakahia's passing was announced by her family on her official Instagram handle. "We are heartbroken to share the passing of our beautiful Tiana Mangakahia. She left us on 11/09/2025, surrounded by family, friends and lots of love," a part of the post read. Laura Dahlmeier Dies: Two-Time Olympic Biathlon Champion Passes Away at Age 31 After Mountaineering Accident in Pakistan.

Tiana Mangakahia Dies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiana Mangakahia (@tiana_mangakahia)

WNBL Mourns Tiana Mangakahia's Death

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Tiana Mangakahia. Our deepest sympathies are with the Mangakahia family and her loved ones. pic.twitter.com/kCiGUuJib2 — WNBL (@WNBL) September 12, 2025

