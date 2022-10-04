Former WNBA star Tiffany Jackson passed away at the age of 37 following a long battle with breast cancer. The University of Texas player was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and was the current head coach at Wiley College. Jackson was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played in the league for nine years.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our WNBA family, Tiffany Jackson Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany's family pic.twitter.com/7sppJscHmw — WNBA (@WNBA) October 4, 2022

