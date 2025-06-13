In the battle of the top-tier sides, third-ranked IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will clash against second-placed Salem Spartans in match nine of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 on Friday, June 13. The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans match will be played at SCF Cricket Ground in Salem, and begins at 7:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the TNPL 2025, and fans can find viewing options of Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans live telecast on the Star Sports 1 Tamil TV channel. FanCode will provide TNPL 2025 live streaming, and fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans on its app and website, but after purchasing a pass. TNPL 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Tamil Nadu Premier League Franchises for Season 9.

TNPL 2025 Live Streaming Online iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans

