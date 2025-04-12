April 12 is a double-header Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which will see Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash against Punjab Kings. The LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match will be played at Ekana Stadium, with both teams heading into the contest with a win, while the SRH vs PBKS will be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where the hosts are desperately looking for a win against their in-form opponents. Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Chennai Super Kings by Eight Wickets in IPL 2025; Sunil Narine's All-Round Performance, Bowlers Crush Five-Time Champions at Chepauk on MS Dhoni's Captaincy Return.

Today IPL 2025 Match

