Match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Titans host the Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2. The GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Gujarat Titans are coming off a one-sided loss against RR, while SRH having broken their unbeaten streak, will head into the contest with confidence. GT will jump to third place if they win, while SRH will live to survive another day if they win. Suryakumar Yadav Loses the Ball Near Boundary Line, Freshens Memory of 'Gully Cricket' As He Searches For It During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

IPL 2025 Schedule Today

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)