A hilarious but also nostalgic moment was witnessed by the fans during the RR vs MI IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. When MI were fielding, a ball went over the boundary line and Suryakumar Yadav lost the ball there. He was searching for it all around, around the camera men and under the pitch-covers but failed to find it. The moment fans nostalgic as a lot of them faced the situation while searching the balls in gully cricket. Fans connected with the moment and made it viral on social media. Trent Boult Completes 300 Wickets in T20s, Achieves Feat After Dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Loses the Ball Near Boundary Line

POV: boys searching for the ball in gully cricket 🏐🔍 Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/QKBMQn9xdI #IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvMI | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/i4ONYwDSzo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)