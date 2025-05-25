In the final double-header Sunday of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, one team will look to maintain its lead in the points table, while others look to play for pride. The first match will see GT take on CSK in Ahmedabad, while the second contest will have SRH challenge KKR in Delhi on May 25. This will be the final IPL season 18 matches for CSK, SRH, and KKR, while GT will have a minimum of one more contest remaining under their belt, having qualified for the playoffs. Marcus Stoinis Completes 100 Sixes in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Today's IPL Schedule

