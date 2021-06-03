Amid COVID-19 Fears, Tokyo Olympics Volunteers Quit

#Japan | 10,000 of 80,000 volunteers scheduled to help at Tokyo Olympics & Paralympics have quit. "I think there's no doubt that one of reasons is concern over coronavirus infections," say local media reports quoting Toshiro Muto, CEO of organizing committee (Pic source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/yKKkVmcF6r — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

