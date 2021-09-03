Pakistan's Haider Ali won his country's first-ever medal at the Paralympics as he won gold in the Men's discus throw F37 event.

#GOLD FOR PAKISTAN! Haider Ali #PAK wins the men's F37 discus throw and makes gives Pakistan their first ever medal at the #Paralympics! They are the 84th different nation/NPC to score a medal at #Tokyo2020 - a new record!#ParaAthletics — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 3, 2021

