Chennai Quick Guns handed Telegu Yoddhas their first defeat in the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Season 1 today at the Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex. The Quick Guns clinched a hard-fought 52-46 victory. This is the first win for them while Yoddhas faced their first loss.

Check CQG vs TY match result:

Better late than never da 😎 Quick Guns gave blood and sweat for their first-ever win in Ultimate Kho Kho 🔥#TYvCQG #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/YGemEPAabe — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 17, 2022

