Vinesh Phogat will be in action today, September 13 in the World Wrestling Championships 2022 as she will face off Mongolian Khulan Batkhuyag in the first round of the Women's 53kg event. The wrestling match is scheduled to start from 2:00 PM IST onwards. Unfortunately, there is no official broadcasters of this event in India. Fans can get the live results and online live streaming of the match in World Wrestling Association's official website.

Check the Tweet about the match streaming:

Vinesh Phogat (53kg) will be in action today along with Ankush (50kg), Shefali (65kg) & Priyanka (76kg) in World Wrestling Championships. 👉 Sushma (55kg) will fight for Bronze today via Repechage. 👉 Live on https://t.co/cU38w0OkfR | 1400 hrs IST onward #WrestleBelgrade pic.twitter.com/HODiR7CBGd — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) September 13, 2022

