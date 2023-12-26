After Brij Bhushan Saran Singh loyalist Sanjay Singh was elected as the new WFI President, Wrestler Sakshi Malik announced retirement from Wrestling, leaving her shoes on the table of press conference. Bajrang Punia joined her in the protest, returning his Padmashree award. Now, Vinesh Phogat pens down a letter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which she mentioned that she will return the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award and Arjuna award which she earned by her performances for the country. Sakshi Malik Announces Retirement From Wrestling, Refuses to Compete Under Brij Bhushan Loyalist Sanjay Singh's WFI Presidency.

Vinesh Phogat Says Will Return Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award

मैं अपना मेजर ध्यानचंद खेल रत्न और अर्जुन अवार्ड वापस कर रही हूँ। इस हालत में पहुँचाने के लिए ताकतवर का बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KlhJzDPu9D — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) December 26, 2023

