Mumbai City FC ended their AFC Champions League campaign on a high as they defeated the Air Force club 1-0 in their final encounter. The Islanders finished second in their group with two wins and a draw. Ahead of their final fixture, Rahul Bheke reflected on their maiden campaign as he called it a 'valuable experience'.

"We are getting to play against the top football players in Asia, so obviously, it’s a good experience" Rahul Bheke on Mumbai City FC's AFC Champions League campaign#MumbaiCityFC #IslandersInAsia Read more 👇https://t.co/qUkKnRXfZn — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)