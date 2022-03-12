"We'll go into the 2nd leg with the mentality as if it's a goalless draw"



Bart Ogbeche shares his thoughts after @HydFCOfficial's 3-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan and their game plan ahead of the 2nd leg. #HFCATKMB #HeroISL #LetsFootball #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/Lx4TLpSB44— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 12, 2022

