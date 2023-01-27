The all-awaited WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will take place at Alomodome, San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT( Sunday, January 29 at 6:30 am as per IST). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of WWE in India and they will provide a live telecast of WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv website and app.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 On Sony Sports Network

3-2-1...⏳ It's that time of the year again 🍿🤩 Who would win the Battle Royale if all the previous winners made it to the ring for a #RoyalRumble match? 💬 👀 Royal Rumble 🗓️ Jan 29 ⏰ 5:30 AM 📺 #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/v31Ys3SttC — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 27, 2023

