The Hungary National Cricket Team will take on the Luxembourg National Cricket Team in the 3rd-place playoff match of the ongoing Budapest Cup 2025, on Sunday, July 27. The GB Oval in Szodliget will host the HUN vs LUX T20I match, and will get underway at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Due to the absence of an official broadcast partner, fans in India won't have any viewing options for the Budapest Cup 2025. There's however, an online viewing option as fans in India can watch the Hungary vs Luxembourg cricket live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a match pass (worth Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 49, with which they can watch live streaming of all matches in Budapest Cup 2025). Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About 17th Edition of Continental Competiton.

Hungary vs Luxembourg Live Streaming

