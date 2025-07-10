Match number 10 of the Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 will see hosts Malawi National Cricket Team challenge Germany National Cricket Team on July 10. The MAW vs GER T20I match will be played at the TCA Oval in Blantyre, Malawi, and will start at 5:15 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, the Malawi vs Germany, Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 match live telecast viewing option is unavailable on TV channels in India. However, fans can get the MAW vs GER T20I match live streaming viewing option on the FanCode app and website in exchange for a match pass. Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara, Wiaan Mulder To Wally Hammond, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series 2025 Fixtures

CRICKET MALAWI Quad Nations T20 CUP – ARJUN MENON MEMORIAL FIXTURES 🏏 14 matches. 4 nations. 1 champion. The Quad Nations T20 Cup is coming to Malawi! 🇲🇼🇩🇪🇹🇿🇧🇭 📅 5–14 July | TCA Oval#QuadNationsT20 #CricketMalawi #ArjunMenonMemoria #StriveForExcellence #LearnItLoveItLiveIt pic.twitter.com/ajnHakeWei — Cricket Malawi (@cricketmalawi) July 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)