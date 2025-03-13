India's D Gukesh had a stellar 2024, winning the Chess Olympiad, and becoming the youngest-ever FIDE World Chess Champion, beating Ding Liren in a 14-game match in December. Following his success, Gukesh along with his family visited Tirumala Temple in Andhra, where the 18-year-old shaved his head to seek blessing at the sacred temple as mentioned by the star chess player in a clip shared by ChessBase India. The shaving of hair is traditional at Tirumala Temple, which holds a spiritual significance in Hinduism. Gukesh last month narrowly missed out on winning the TATA Steel Chess Tournament 2025 in the Netherlands, losing to fellow countryman R Praggnanandhaa. Check Latest FIDE Rankings 2025: D Gukesh Attains Career-Best Number Three Ranking; R Praggnanandhaa Back in Top 10.

