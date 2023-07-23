Olympic and World medallist Ravi Dahiya will be missing the upcoming Asian Games 2023. The wrestler will not be in the tournament after crashing out in first round of wrestling selection trials for the acclaimed tournament.

Ravi Dahiya to Miss Asian Games 2023

This is BIG folks Olympic & World medalist Ravi Dahiya WON'T be going to Asian Games! ➡️ Ravi Dahiya crashes OUT in 1st round of Selection trials for upcoming Asian Games | Infact he was pinned by Atish Todkar. https://t.co/zm8Dhcsa1w pic.twitter.com/H4RpVW1xgj — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 23, 2023

