Netflix has been a premium streaming partners for many exciting sporting events now and its collaboration with WWE benefited both the parties. WWE got massive coverage while Netflix was able to spread its wings in one more sport. While Netflix has exclusive streaming rights of the WWE events in the US and many other countries, fans in India will also join the list on April 1. Triple H confirmed the date in an exciting video. Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena’s Betrayal In WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, Says ‘Finally, It Happened’ (Watch Video).

WWE on Netflix in India Now

A new era of @wwe officially begins 🔥 Watch WWE, 1 April onwards, Live on Netflix India!#WWEOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/L4NeFErqL3 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)