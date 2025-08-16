WWE Friday Night SmackDown will see Drew McIntyre open up on his attack on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and possibly challenge the belt-holder to a match at Clash in Paris 2025. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has announced a plethora of matches for the Friday Night Weekly Wrestling Episode, which will air live from Boston on August 15th (August 16 in India). Sadly, fans in India will not have the opportunity to find viewing options of WWE SmackDown live telecast on any TV channel, as there is no official broadcast partner. However, fans can find live viewing options of WWE SmackDown for streaming online on Netflix, but only with a subscription. WWE Clash in Paris 2025 Match Card: Check List of Matches To Take Place in PLE at Defense Arena.

