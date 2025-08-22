WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to take place in Dublin, Ireland. The Friday Night SmackDown will begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 17-time WWE World Champion John Cena is set to make an appearance at the 3Arena in Dublin. This week's Friday Night SmackDown will feature some fascinating matches, including R-Truth vs Aleister Black, Motor City Machine Guys vs Melo Don't Miz and more. Sadly, fans in India will not have the opportunity to find viewing options of the WWE SmackDown live telecast on any TV channel, as there is no official broadcast partner. However, fans can find live viewing options of WWE SmackDown for streaming online on Netflix, but only with a subscription. WWE SmackDown Tonight, August 22: John Cena Set for Appearance in Dublin, Charlotte Flair vs Piper Niven and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)