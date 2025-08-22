WWE SmackDown on August 22 is set to take place in Dublin, Ireland and it promises to be a fascinating show. John Cena is set to make an appearance at the 3Arena in Dublin and he is sure to receive a monstrous pop with not many dates left on his retirement tour. Plus, WWE Friday Night SmackDown will also feature some fascinating matches, the likes of which include R-Truth vs Aleister Black, Motor City Machine Guns vs Melo Don't Miz, Street Profits vs The MFTs and Charlotte Flair vs Piper Niven. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk to Feature in WWE's First-Ever Wrestlepalooza PLE in Indianapolis, Check Date and Time in IST.

We are not many days away from WWE's next PLE (Premium Live Event), which is the Clash in Paris 2025, that is set to take place on August 31. The match card for the PLE in the French capital is slowly getting stacked up and fans expect the Friday Night SmackDown episode on August 22 to cause a build-up to the show.

General Manager Nick Aldis Lays Out Events for WWE SmackDown on August 22

John Cena to Appear

The 17-time champion turned babyface just before WWE SummerSlam 2025 and two weeks ago, fans were absolutely delighted to have their only John Cena back with the crowd in Montreal, giving the WWE legend a rousing welcome. The same can be expected in Dublin as well, where John Cena has wrestled in the past. John Cena is set to take on Logan Paul at Clash in Paris and fans can expect the 'Maverick' to come face-to-face with the 17-time champion. YouTuber and WWE Star Logan Paul Marries Model Nina Agdal in Lavish Lake Como Wedding Ahead of Wrestling Comeback vs John Cena (View Pics and Watch Video).

Charlotte Flair vs Piper Niven

The rivalry between Chelsea Green and Her Secret Hervice and the WWE Women's Tag Team champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss has been building up for the past two weeks. Last week, the champions were taken out by Chelsea Green and her crew and Charlotte Flair will look to gain some redemption as she battles Piper Niven. However, interferences can be expected and fans would hope that the WWE Women's Tag Team champions have the last laugh this time around.

Street Profits vs The MFTs

After a backstage segment last week, the match between the Street Profits and The MFTs was set by WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. The MFTs are expected to win the contest and at some point, fans might get to see Sami Zayn come out and even the odds when Solo Sikoa and his men end up outnumbering the Street Profits. This is expected to be a good match with The MFTs expected to emerge victorious. WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

R-Truth vs Aleister Black

R-Truth and Aleister Black had a confrontation backstage when the former was being interviewed by Byron Saxton last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The two had a short feud not very long ago before Aleister Black shifted his attention to Damian Priest. Whether Damian Priest makes his return tonight to confront Aleister Black is yet to be seen but this match is expected to be a fun one. If it is a clean finish, expect Aleister Black to come out on top.

Melo Don't Miz vs Motor City Machine Guns

WWE Friday Night SmackDown's latest tag team 'Melo Don't Miz' comprising Carmelo Hayes and the Miz will now battle Motor City Machine Guns in what is expected to be an exciting match. Carmelo Hayes and Miz had beaten Fraxiom last week but repeating that against the Motor City Machine Guns would be a massive task as the latter is one of the most experienced tag teams in the industry.

