The July 25th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw the company give an emotional and touching tribute to the legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan, who passed away on July 24. Triple H addressed the crowd at the Rocket Arena and reflected on Hogan's great legacy before a 10-bell salute. Following the tribute, the focus shifted to the SummerSlam 2025 PLE. Cody Rhodes made his entrance and addressed the crowd, starting with a heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan. Rhodes later said that he wants a 'real' fight with the undisputed champion John Cena at SummerSlam. Below are the full highlights of Friday Night SmackDown. Hulk Hogan Dies: A Look at Wrestling Legend’s Achievements As He Passes Away at 71.

SmackDown Highlights: July 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)