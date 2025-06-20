WWE is set to bring in an exciting episode of Friday Night SmackDown on June 20 and it will be aired from Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan. WWE Undisputed Champion John Cena is set for a high-octane match against Ron Killings and this was made official after the 17-time champion was ambushed by the latter a couple of times last week on SmackDown. The two had faced each other back at Saturday Night's Main Event in May, but back then, Ron Killings had a different personality. Plus, the King and Queen of the Ring tournament matches will continue with Randy Orton taking on Sami Zayn and Alexa Bliss facing Asuka. WWE Supershow Mexico: Superstars Like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio and Stephanie Vaquer Set To Appear On Two Wrestling Shows in July.

Nick Aldis Announces Match Card for WWE Friday Night SmackDown on June 20

