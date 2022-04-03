Night One of WrestleMania 38 was held in Arlington, Texas on April 02, 2022 (Saturday) at the AT&T Stadium. Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin made their returns to the WWE ring. Meanwhile, SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship titles were on the line.
The Usos Def Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
Logan Paul and The Miz Def The Mysterios
Bianca Belair Def Becky Lynch
Cody Rhodes Def Seth Rollins
Charlotte Flair Def Ronda Rousey
Stone Cold Steve Austin Def Kevin Owens
