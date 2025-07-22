Ai+ smartphone maker's flash sale is now live in India. Ai+ Pulse sale begins today in India. The smartphone is available on Flipkart at INR 4,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The device comes with a 6.7-inch display and it is powered by the Unisoc T615 processor. Ai+ Pulse includes a 50MP main camera, a 5MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. It runs on Android 15. The smartphone storage can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Battery, Camera, Thickness Confirmed; Check Detailed Specifications, Features of Smartphones Launching Alongside Realme Buds T200.

Ai+ Pulse Sale

