Realme's new product lineup will be launched on July 24, 2025, with several unique upgrades in specifications and features. The Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme Buds T200 earbuds will be introduced with sleek design and camera setup. Regarding photography, Realme 15 5G will get 50MP dual cameras, and Realme 15 Pro 5G will get triple 50MP cameras, with 4K video recording capabilities. Both will get the same 7,000mAh battery with an 80W fast-charging speed. Realme 15 Pro 5G will get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and the Realme 15 5G may get a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ SoC. The standard variant will have 7.66mm thickness, and the Pro variant will have a 7.69mm slim design and a 4D Curve+ display with 4,500 nits of brightness. Both devices include AI Edit Genie with voice command support and more AI features. On the other hand, Realme Buds T200 will boast 50 hours of playback time, Hi-Res Audio support, 3D Spatial Audio feature, 32dB ANC, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers and Dual-Device Connection. It will have 45ms low latency, and quad-mic AI call noise cancellation as well. iQOO Z10R Camera Details Revealed, Teased As ‘Fully Loaded for 4K Vlogging’ Ahead of Launch in India on July 24; Check Price and Specifications.

Realme 15 Series, Realme Buds T200 Coming on July 24, 2025

The display that doesn’t dim down - even under the sun. The #realme15Pro5G features a stunning 4D Curved+ Display with 6500 nits of brightness - so your party looks great, anywhere. Dropping 24ᵗʰ July, 7 PM. Know More:https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHqhttps://t.co/LyHNjllhAh… pic.twitter.com/3w7JlPN3DK — realme (@realmeIndia) July 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)