Airtel internet services are now back after it suffered a brief disruption. The company has said that it deeply regrets the inconvenience it may have caused the users.

See Tweet:

Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers. — Airtel Cares (@Airtel_Presence) February 11, 2022

