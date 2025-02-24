Alibaba's Qwen has announced the launch of 'something' tonight, likely hinting at a new AI model. The company did not reveal much about the upcoming model but said, "we would like to tell you that now http://qwen.ai belongs to us, and you can now visit Qwen chat through https://chat.qwen.ai . See you later!" The company also shared an image of the Qwen Chat interface. Elon Musk Announces Releasing Major Improvements to Grok Voice Tomorrow Night; Here’s What To Expect.

Alibaba Qwen Likely Launching New AI Model Tonight

Before we release something tonight, we would like to tell you that now https://t.co/gUVWPmKzvT belongs to us, and you can now visit Qwen chat through https://t.co/FmQ0B9sKOz . See you later! pic.twitter.com/SIiGJ09xjX — Qwen (@Alibaba_Qwen) February 24, 2025

