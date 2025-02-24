Elon Musk announced that a major Grok Voice improvement would be introduced tomorrow, February 25, 2025. Musk's xAI recently added Grok Voice, and many users and netizens have been posting about its personalities and voices. After the Grok 3 launch, xAI has been rolling out many capabilities to its latest version. It could be related to addition of new voices or improving personalities. ‘AI Will Improve Everything’: Elon Musk Reacts to Satya Nadella’s Post on Artificial Intelligence Being Used for Agriculture for Data Analysis.

'Major Improvements Coming to Grok Voice Tomorrow Night': Elon Musk

Major improvement coming to Grok Voice tomorrow night! https://t.co/lJntxKU3BQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 24, 2025

