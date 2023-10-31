Apple announced its Apple Scary Fast Event to be live streamed on October 31, 2023 at 5:30 AM in India. The event will be live streamed shortly and Apple may announce its most anticipated iMac, MacBook Pro with the most awaited M3 chip. You can watch the event on the official Apple.com website and on Apple TV App. Apple has yet to confirm the devices that it may launch. According to reports, Apple's new devices are likely to have enhanced performance and next-gen capabilities. Check out the live streaming details of the Apple Scary Fast Event here. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Retro Based on Iconic SGH-E700 Unveiled: From Nostalgic Look To Design Upgrades and Availability in India, Here's Everything You Should Know.

Watch Apple Scary Fast Event Live Here:

