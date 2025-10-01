Zoho's Sridhar Vembu announced that the company has made certain "speed improvements" to the Arattai app. He further stated that Zoho is rapidly scaling its infrastructure. Vembu also said that the Arattai app has added over 2 million new users. Arattai is an India-made instant messaging application that offers audio and video calls, messaging, and meeting options, along with a status feature called "Stories." It is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. How To Download Arattai App on Your Mobile Device? Know Steps and How Zoho's App Is Different From WhatsApp in Terms of Features and Functions.

Arattai App Gets New Speed Improvements: Sridhar Vembu

We have done some speed improvements to the Arattai app, please update from Play Store. We are also scaling the infrastructure rapidly and yesterday added over 2 million new users. Thank you all for the outpouring of love 🙏 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 30, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Sridhar Vembu X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

