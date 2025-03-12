Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has welcomed SpaceX’s Starlink to India, highlighting its potential for railway projects in remote areas. Taking to X, he wrote, “Starlink, welcome to India! Will be useful for remote area railway projects.” This comes as Jio Platforms and Bharti Airtel announced surprise partnerships with SpaceX to integrate Starlink’s satellite services. Previously, both telecom giants had opposed Starlink’s entry over spectrum allocation concerns, but their shift signals a growing recognition of satellite internet’s role in India’s digital expansion. While regulatory approvals are pending, Vaishnaw’s positive stance suggests a smoother integration. Starlink is expected to enhance railway connectivity, rural internet access, and support India’s digital infrastructure initiatives. Starlink India Launch Date: When Will Elon Musk’s Company Rollout Its Satellite Internet Services in India? Check Expected Timeline, Plan Price and Other Details.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Welcomes Starlink to India

Starlink, welcome to India! Will be useful for remote area railway projects. pic.twitter.com/rQPmjeKkGt — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 12, 2025

